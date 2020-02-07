Edward G. Burkhardt

November 16, 1957 — February 3, 2020

RACINE — Edward George Burkhardt, age 62, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a heart attack on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Born in Racine on November 16, 1957 to the late Frederick and Sally (nee: Smith) Burkhardt. He was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On September 1, 1984 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, Ed was united in marriage with Vickie Lynn (nee: Anderson).

Surviving are his loving wife of over 35 years, Vickie; son, Jeremy (Karen) Burkhardt; daughter, Jenny (Tony Lipor) Burkhardt; sisters, Sally (Rich) Larrin and Dorinne Borchardt; sister-in-law, Lynn Shultis; Vickie’s parents, Robert and Jean (nee: Hendricksen) Anderson; canine companion, Chuckie; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred & Dan Burkhardt; sister, LaVerne Niesen; and brothers-in-law, Harold Borchardt & Chris Anderson.

A memorial service celebrating Eddie’s life will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403