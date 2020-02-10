Edward G. Burkhardt
Edward G. Burkhardt

Edward G. Burkhardt

November 16, 1957 – February 3, 2020

RACINE – Edward George Burkhardt, age 62, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a heart attack on Monday, February 3, 2020.

A memorial service celebrating Eddie’s life will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 8:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

