Edward G. Burkhardt

November 16, 1957 – February 3, 2020
RACINE – Edward George Burkhardt, age 62, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a heart attack on Monday, February 3, 2020.
A memorial service celebrating Eddie’s life will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 8:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
