Oct. 1, 1983—March 2, 2022

SEATTLE, WA—Edward Francis Kerscher, 38, of Seattle, WA, passed away unexpectedly March 2, 2022 at his residence in Seattle.

Ed was born October 1, 1983 to John Kerscher and Ann (Byrne) Kerscher in Racine, WI.

Ed is survived by his parents: John (Sandy) Kerscher and Ann Kerscher, and his sisters: Katherine (William) Michel, and Carolyn (Daniel) Brenner. He is also survived by his nephews: Will, Tyler, and Drew Michel and nieces: Ivy and Cecilia Brenner and nephew, Nolan Brenner.

Ed graduated from Sacred Heart grade school in Racine and then from Racine St. Catherine’s High School. He went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota and earned associate degrees from Gateway Technical College and MATC as he pursued his love of art. Ed was a 2D/3D artist, writer, cartoonist and animator. He had a delightfully wry and witty sense of humor, which is reflected in his cartoon characters and the stories he weaved around them.

He will be greatly missed by those of us who knew him and loved him so dearly.