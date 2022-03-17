Aug. 17, 1928—Feb. 3, 2022

DOUSMAN—Edward “Ed” Thomas Pawlowski, age 93, passed away at Three Pillars in Dousman, WI on February 3, 2022. Ed was born on August 17, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI to Thomas and Helen Pawlowski.

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Joann; his three children: Mark (Debbie) Pawlowski, Glen (Maria) Pawlowski and Dale Pawlowski; grandchildren: Sarah (Billy) Harlow, Mark (Amanda) Pawlowski, Brian Pawlowski, Eric Pawlowski and Greg Pawlowski; great-grandchildren: Tallulah Harlow and Waylon Pawlowski; and brother, Stan (Dianne) Pawlowski.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Thomas Pawlowski, Bernice Christensen and Val Pawlowski.

Ed was an accomplished woodworker and enjoyed tinkering in his garage. He also enjoyed quiet time reading and fishing for Blue Gills on their lake. In addition to loving his family, he loved his dogs, especially “Beamer”.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed’s name can be made to Three Pillars Charitable Giving (threepillars.org).

A service will be held at the Ewald Chapel at the Three Pillars Masonic home in Dousman, WI (375 Hwy 67, Dousman, WI 53118) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. A visitation will follow the service from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Masks are required, as well as temperature screenings for all who enter Three Pillars.