Jan. 14, 1932—June 1, 2023

RACINE—Edward J. Goebel, age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his residence. Edward was born in Racine on January 14, 1932, son of the late Edward and Phyllis (nee: Bruno) Goebel and had been a lifelong resident.

Ed was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1950.” Following graduation he proudly served his country in the United States Navy. On August 8, 1953, Ed was united in marriage to the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Angeline Marie Alaimo at St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was a member for seventy years. They raised two daughters and shared nearly fifty-seven beautiful years together before Angeline passed away in 2010. He attended and graduated from U.W. Parkside with a Bachelor of Science Degree.

Ed was last employed with Wisconsin Industrial Supply Company where he reluctantly retired in 2018. Ed was a skilled craftsman always working with his hands, and designed and built their first family home. He also made many treasured handcrafted pieces of wood, metal and stained glass for his entire family. He also enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the Roma Lodge for 40 years. Above all, Ed, will be remembered for his great love, affection and dedication to his family.

Ed will be dearly missed by his daughters: Cheri (George) Yust III of Racine, Lori Patrick of Palm Harbor, FL; grandchildren: George Yust IV, Marie (Christopher) Cowan, Natasha Wick (Ron Kittendorf), Courtney (Daniel) Wiery; great-grandchildren: Gianna Wiery, Kelly Cowan, Daniel Wiery III; brother, Douglas (Patricia) Goebel of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, on Friday June 9, 2023, 11:30 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church have been suggested.

Please send condolences to

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888