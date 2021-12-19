January 16, 1942—December 13, 2021

GREEN BAY—Edward (Ed) George Griffin, 79, passed away on Monday morning at Bellevue Senior Living in Green Bay, Wisconsin due to heart failure. Edward was born on January 16, 1942 in Kenosha, WI to William Griffin and Mary Louise (Anderson) Griffin.

Edward George Griffin married Lynn Grace (Lewis) Griffin on May 10, 1962, in San Diego, CA while Edward Griffin was a sailor in the United States Navy. Edward served honorably in the United States from 1959 – 1963 onboard the USS Klondike (AR-22) and USS Hooper Island (ARG-17) as a boiler technician achieving the rank of E-5 (BT2) in just four years.

Upon Ed Griffin’s honorable discharge, Ed and Lynn settled into Racine, WI where they had two sons, Shawn Edward Griffin and Burke Lee Griffin. Ed worked in many jobs his first few years out of the Navy until he joined J.I. Case company as a machinist where he worked more than 30 years. Ed was a natural outdoorsman spending much of his leisure time hunting and fishing the state of Wisconsin and with annual trips to Wyoming. The family enjoyed fishing Lake Michigan, where they won a few prizes in Salmon-a-Rama and Coho-Rama on-board their long-time boat, the “Dunkin Daddy”.

Ed (and Lynn) was also a champion of the environment and volunteered many hours in helping to restore the environment in Racine County primarily with the Root River Restoration organization.

Ed (and Lynn) took the family on many trips across America to visit family in northern California stopping in some of their favorite places in the Grand Tetons, Glacier National Park, Devils Tower, the Bad Lands, Crazy Horse and Mount Rushmore. Ed maintained a very large garden, growing vegetables, had many vines of grapes, and assorted fruit trees. Ed was also a beekeeper maintaining several honeybee hives in the local community.

As a high schooler and Navy veteran, Ed enjoyed building and riding motorcycles. In his 40s, Ed once again started riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle with friends including recurring trips to Sturgis. When Ed retired from then Case International Harvester, Ed and Lynn toured the United States for more than 10 years in their RV and Harley Davidson.

Ed and Lynn had celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in May 2021. Lynn passed away earlier this year on January 8, 2021.

Ed is survived by his brother, Michael Griffin (Burlington, WI), and sisters: Theresa (De Soto, WI) and Katherine (Tomahawk, WI); his sons: Shawn (Dana) Griffin of Bellevue, WA, Burke Griffin of Green Bay, WI; his cherished grandchildren: Alexandra Griffin, Frankie Griffin, Samuel Griffin, Owen Griffin, Will Griffin, and Whitney Griffin. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn; his parents; and his siblings: Bill, Daniel, and Leo.

A small memorial service will be held on January 13, 2021, at the Union Grove Veterans Cemetery. A “Celebration of Life” for Ed and Lynn Griffin will be planned for the summer, 2022. Details to be announced.

In lieu of flowers or for anyone wishing to memorialize his life, the family suggests contributions in his name to the Travis Manion Foundation or your favorite charity.