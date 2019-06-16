{{featured_button_text}}
Edward D. Willis

December 29, 1939 – June 12, 2019

Edward D. Willis, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home after a long illness. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Pamela Smith will be officiating the service. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

