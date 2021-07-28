 Skip to main content
Edward D. Williams
Edward D. Williams

Edward D. Williams

July 2, 1983 – July 16, 2021

RACINE – Edward “Big Ed” D. Williams, age 38, beloved son of Eddie Williams and the late Johnnie Price; and adored brother of: Christopher (Tomika Jones) Price, Tasha Price, Fredrick (Rhonda) Price, Gregory West, Kevin Claybrooks, Jr., Chenita (Jermaine) Scaife, Patrick Williams, Andre (Samita) Williams and Ieka Williams, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 16, 2021.

A Celebration of Edwards’s life will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Johnny Ford officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 10:00–11:00 a.m. In memory of Big Ed, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

