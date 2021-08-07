Edward D. Steltenpohl

February 13, 1985 – August 3, 2021

RACINE—Edward Donald Steltenpohl, age 36, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Edward was born in Racine on February 13, 1985 to Donald and Patricia (nee Olszewski) Steltenpohl. He was Valedictorian of the REAL School “Class of 2004”, went on to earn his undergrad from University of Wisconsin – Parkside, and received his Master’s Degree in Education from UW-Milwaukee. Ed fulfilled his dream of teaching as a Mathematics Professor at the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater Rock County Campus for the past several years.

Among many of his interests, Ed was a phenomenal cook, master of gaming, accomplished musician – playing the violin, cello and piano, history buff and, of course, a math wizard. Above all, Ed, loved spending time with his entire family.

Surviving are his dad, Donald Steltenpohl; sister, Stacy (Brian) Lawrence; adored nephew, Brayden Lawrence (age 14 months); dear aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Ed was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Patricia Steltenpohl, who died in 2011.