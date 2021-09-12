Edward C. Phelps

RACINE—Edward “Eddie” Charles Phelps, 57, died peacefully surrounded by family on September 3, 2021 at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Born in Racine on August 19, 1964, Eddie was a deeply loved and loyal son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, employee, and friend. The fourth of five children, he was the devoted son of Donna (nee Gabbey) and the late Edward J. Phelps. Beloved brother to Mary Ann (Phil) Churchill, Christine, the late Maureen, and John (Tina). Adored uncle to Cameron and Connor Churchill, and Megan and Patrick Tobin, several aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, and friends galore. His kind, joyful, and generous spirit brought love and laughter into the lives of all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A lifelong resident of Racine, Eddie’s postsecondary education was completed at Gateway Technical College. He was employed for over 30 years as the Facilities Operations Manager at The Center (formerly Rapids Business Center). Eddie was a licensed Facility Operator Engineer, Second Class, and a member of the American Society of Power Engineers. Throughout Eddie’s extensive tenure in this position, he mastered proficiencies in many skilled trade areas. Eddie was an avid fisherman, and particularly enjoyed many years of fishing on Star Lake, WI. He was also a lifelong fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and a Green Bay Packers season ticket holder. Other interests included designing, building, and enjoying firepits, a fondness for fireworks, boating, jet skiing, and snowmobiling. Eddie loved his dogs, including Charlie, Nicki, Tasha, and Lacey. Most of all, Eddie enjoyed spending time with his friends and his multiple “families,” including his work family, his Star Lake family, and the Baker clan. A special thank you is extended to Diane and Tyler Steeno, Stacey Allen, and Janet Brown for their devoted care, love and support of Eddie throughout his illness. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Froedert Hospital who treated and cared for him with skill, compassion, and respect. Eddie will be dearly missed, and always remembered.