KANSASVILLE — Edward C. Furey, age 84, beloved husband of 61 years of Barbara G. (nee: Griffin); loving father of Edward Jr. (Lynn), Diane (Richard) Cawley, Barbara L. (Keith) Kudrna, Jennifer (Brian); wonderful grandfather to Kyle and Timothy Furey, and Conor, Maeve, and Katherine Cawley; preceded in death by grandson Ryan Clarke Cawley; dearest brother of Dr. Warren (Dr. Nancy) and the late Rosemary (Ed) Usher and Virginia (Paul) Lawler; dearest brother-in-law to Michael (Mary) Griffin and Lorraine (Robert) Schmidt; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews and wonderful friend to all.

Graduate of Mount Carmel High School, College of the Holy Cross and The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He spent 39 years working for SC Johnson Wax where he traveled the world. He resided in Kansasville, WI on their beloved Eagle Lake for the past 31 years. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, Ed was an avid sports fan cheering on his favorite White Sox and Chicago Bears. Ed's generous spirit lives on through the communities he served; he was a past president of Kiwanis of Racine, past president of the Eagle Lake Management District and former Town Chairman of Dover; and active in his faith as a trustee of St. Lucy's, Racine, and more recently with St. Mary's of Dover for 18 years.