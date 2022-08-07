Edward C. Desotell “Ed” passed away at the age of 57 on August 2, 2022, at Aurora Hospital Kenosha. Ed is predeceased by his father, Clifford L. Desotell. Ed is survived by his wife, Debbie of 17 years and his stepsons, Kyle and Charlie Kirkpatrick. They were married on November 5, 2005, in Bristol, WI. Ed is lovingly remembered by his mother, Lettie Desotell of Franksville, WI; his sister, Beatrice Desotell; his niece, Samantha Schmunck; his son, Eddie Desotell and his wife, Kayla as well as his grandchildren: Mariah, Aidan, Wesley, and Elijah of Green Bay, WI. He is survived and remembered by family aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as close friends.