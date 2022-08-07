July 9, 1965—Aug. 2, 2022
Edward C. Desotell “Ed” passed away at the age of 57 on August 2, 2022, at Aurora Hospital Kenosha. Ed is predeceased by his father, Clifford L. Desotell. Ed is survived by his wife, Debbie of 17 years and his stepsons, Kyle and Charlie Kirkpatrick. They were married on November 5, 2005, in Bristol, WI. Ed is lovingly remembered by his mother, Lettie Desotell of Franksville, WI; his sister, Beatrice Desotell; his niece, Samantha Schmunck; his son, Eddie Desotell and his wife, Kayla as well as his grandchildren: Mariah, Aidan, Wesley, and Elijah of Green Bay, WI. He is survived and remembered by family aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as close friends.
We would like to thank Pastor Cecil Jackson and Bill Gustin and the community of Ed’s church home Community Christian Church for all of the spiritual support. We would like to acknowledge and thank Aurora Hospice for the tender care in which they provided for Ed at the end of his life’s journey.
There will be visitation at 1:00 p.m. and a memorial service held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Community Christian Church 238 Chicago St., Racine.