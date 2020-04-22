Edward Benjamin Harbach

CALEDONIA—Passed away peacefully April 14, 2020 at the age of 92. Edward was the loving husband of Dorothy (nee Hintz) and caring father of Ellen (Bruce) Holtermann of Suffolk, Va.; David of Caledonia; and Dawn (Rick) Martin of Clinton, dear grandfather of Patrick, Megan, Brian, Robin, Annmarie, Kaitlyn, Elena, Aaron, and Ben. Also survived by his brothers, great-grandchildren, other relatives, friends, and his special companion Misty-puppy.