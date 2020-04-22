Edward Benjamin Harbach
January 4, 1928—April 14, 2020

CALEDONIA—Passed away peacefully April 14, 2020 at the age of 92. Edward was the loving husband of Dorothy (nee Hintz) and caring father of Ellen (Bruce) Holtermann of Suffolk, Va.; David of Caledonia; and Dawn (Rick) Martin of Clinton, dear grandfather of Patrick, Megan, Brian, Robin, Annmarie, Kaitlyn, Elena, Aaron, and Ben. Also survived by his brothers, great-grandchildren, other relatives, friends, and his special companion Misty-puppy.

Edward was a longtime member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church of Caledonia, a Packers and Brewers fan, enjoyed fishing, taking care of his vegetable garden, and was a very skilled carpenter for many years.

A private Funeral Service will be held.

