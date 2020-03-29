July 11, 1943—March 25, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Edward B. Laznicka, 76, of Ontario, died Wednesday March 25, 2020 at the Serenity House.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Cards in memory of Edward can be sent to the Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Anita Laznicka, P.O. Box 762 Tomah, WI 54660. It was Ed’s wishes that in lieu of flowers memorials be given in his name to the Knights of Columbus or the Tomah Hospice Touch. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home of Wilton is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences and to view the full obituary go to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Laznicka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.