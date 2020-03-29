Edward B. Laznicka
Edward B. Laznicka

July 11, 1943—March 25, 2020

Edward B. Laznicka, 76, of Ontario, died Wednesday March 25, 2020 at the Serenity House.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Cards in memory of Edward can be sent to the Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Anita Laznicka, P.O. Box 762 Tomah, WI 54660. It was Ed’s wishes that in lieu of flowers memorials be given in his name to the Knights of Columbus or the Tomah Hospice Touch. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home of Wilton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences and to view the full obituary go to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Laznicka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

