1974 — 2021
Edward Arthur Campbell, 46, of Menifee, CA passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He was born in Racine, WI on June 25, 1974, son of Gary and Suzanne (Nee: Comande) Campbell.
Family and friends fondly remember Ed as the most thoughtful and caring individual, one could be so lucky to know. Ed was great at staying in touch with a call, text, email or Facebook comment. He enjoyed music, concerts and all things Disney. Ed accomplished so much in his young life! He was so loved and will be greatly missed.
Ed graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1993. He received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Edgewood College in 1997, a Master of Art in Clinical Psychology from Pepperdine University in 2000, and a Master of Business Education from University of Phoenix in 2004. Ed was a Licensed Marriage Family Therapist and spent his career helping youth. He worked for ChildNet Youth and Family Services and Uplift Family Services, as well as many group homes.
Ed is survived by his wife, Brooke (Nee: Riley) Campbell; his son Patrick Michel of Long Beach, CA; two foster children, his father, Gary Campbell of Racine, WI; godparents Kevin Campbell and Pat Isaacson; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and the Riley family. Ed is joined in heaven by his mom, Sue Campbell, and grandparents Edward and Rosemarie Campbell and Nick and Isabelle Comande.
Celebrations of Ed’s life will be held in Racine and Southern California at later dates.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to http://www2.jdrf.org/goto/Edcampbell , The Prairie School, St. Catherine’s High School, both in Racine WI.mortuary info
