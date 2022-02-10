TOWN OF NORWAY, WI—Edward A. Oberhart, age 56, of Town of Norway, passed away unexpectedly February 07, 2022, at his residence. His wife Jennifer will be hosting a ‘Celebration of Life’ at their farm, 21606 Bennett Rd., Union Grove, February 12, 2022 from 12:00 PM—4:00 PM. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy the family suggests memorials to the Family (Jennifer Oberhart) to be distributed as to Ed’s wishes. For a full obituary please visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com