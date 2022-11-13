Edward A. "Ed" Ambrose

May 21, 1946—Nov. 7, 2022

RACINE—With his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson by his side, Edward A. Ambrose, age 76, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 7, 2022. Edward was born in Racine on May 21, 1946, son of the late John and Kathleen (nee: Peterick) Ambrose.

Following graduation from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1964”, Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army. On September 28, 1968, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Carolyn “Sue” Bradshaw and have since raised a son, Ryan, and shared fifty-four beautiful years together. Ed was employed with J.I. Case Company for thirty-three years before retiring in 1999. In his spare time, he enjoyed cross word puzzles, cooking, working on his “Honey-do list”, and his travels to his time-share in Florida. Ed will be best remembered for his love and devotion to his family and taking care of his mother.

Ed will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Carolyn; son, Ryan (Sara) Ambrose of Forest Lake, MN; his grandson, Riley; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Ed was also preceded in death by his brothers: John and Rick.

A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. The family extends a special thank you to Compassus Hospice and Home Care nurses for their loving and compassionate care.

