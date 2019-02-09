September 2, 1942 – February 7, 2019
RACINE – Eduardo “Eddie” Gonzalez, Jr., age 76; beloved husband of Maria (nee: Flores) Gonzalez and dear father of Leticia (Geffory) Crowell, Sandra Hassna, Deborah (Pedro) Martinez and the late Eduardo “Eddie” Gonzalez III; passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of his family, on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:30 am in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street, with Rev. Antony Primal Thomas officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00–7:00 pm (Rosary recited at 6:45 pm) and in the church on Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 am. Private interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.
Please see Sunday’s newspaper for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
