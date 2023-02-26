July 31, 1934—Feb. 18, 2023
RACINE—Edna May Mathieus, age 88, passed away unexpectedly at Ascension Hospital on Saturday, February 18, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert A. Mathieus, Sr.; her granddaughter, Shannon (nee: Verwey) Bennett; parents: Andrew and Edna Anderson and sister, Angeline (Miles) Theurich.
Edna was gifted at making the simple pleasures of family and home life feel very special. She enjoyed sharing many stories of how she and Bob moved their house from the lot on Hwy. 20 to Warwick Way. Strong in her faith, she knew what she wanted in life. She smiled generously and lived well. She enjoyed her flower gardens, raspberry patch, tomato plants, sewing projects, and knitting slippers and sweaters for her loved ones. Edna was broken-hearted with the recent loss of her granddaughter. It gives great comfort to imagine that they are helping each other make the transition to their new life.
She will be remembered with love for the beautiful life she built for her children: Linda (Jerry) Verwey, Sharon (Brian) Truss, and Robert A. Mathieus, Jr.; her legacy continues to shine through her grandchildren: Melissa (Chris) Yochem, Krystal Lark, Kimberlee (Scott) Banks, Nicole and Amber Mathieus; ten great-grandchildren, and special nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her beloved sister, Ell Verne Pluck.
Funeral services will be held at Emaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to meet prior to the service 12-1:00 p.m.
