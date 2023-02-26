Edna was gifted at making the simple pleasures of family and home life feel very special. She enjoyed sharing many stories of how she and Bob moved their house from the lot on Hwy. 20 to Warwick Way. Strong in her faith, she knew what she wanted in life. She smiled generously and lived well. She enjoyed her flower gardens, raspberry patch, tomato plants, sewing projects, and knitting slippers and sweaters for her loved ones. Edna was broken-hearted with the recent loss of her granddaughter. It gives great comfort to imagine that they are helping each other make the transition to their new life.