Sept. 13, 1943—July 24, 2022

FENNIMORE—Edna Mae Wilson, age 78, of Fennimore passed peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 13, 1943, in Masontown, PA, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Rice. She was one of three children.

Edna married Norman Wilson and together they had five children, Norman passed away in 1997. In her spare time, she could be found working on one of a dozen types of puzzles, or in her flower garden. Edna had a passion for cooking, especially her pork steak, if you wanted to be invited into her family, then you had to try her floured scrambled eggs. She also enjoyed going to the Casino, playing Bingo and Crocheting. Edna will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor loved by all who knew her.

Edna will forever be loved and cherished by her children: Norman (Maureen) Wilson Jr. of Racine, Ronald Wilson of Pekin, IL, Scott Wilson of Pekin, IL, and Larry Wilson of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren: Chris (Candice) Wilson of Fennimore, Christy (Nico) Contreras of Racine, Norman (Amanda Peterson) Wilson III of Racine, Scotty, Nicholas, Becca Wilson of Racine and Lacey, Bree and Travis Wilson of Kenosha; great-grandchildren: Mia Wilson of Fennimore, Norman Wilson IV and Sadie Wilson of Racine; siblings: Janet Bowman and Bonnie Swift both of Masontown, PA.

Edna is preceded in death by her husband, Norman; daughter, Bonnie Wilson and her beloved dog Ally.

A private family inurnment will take place at the Holy Family Cemetery in Racine.

The Larson Funeral Home in Fennimore is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.