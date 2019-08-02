{{featured_button_text}}
Edna Mae Wait Fisher

Age 92, of Union Grove peacefully passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at her residence.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., at the Funeral home. Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m., at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 — 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Edna Mae Wait Fisher
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments