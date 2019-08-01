Edna Mae Wait Fisher

April 23, 1927 — July 28, 2019
Age 92, of Union Grove peacefully passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at her residence. Edna was born April 23, 1927 to William and Jerusha (nee Post) Ramspeck in Escanaba, MI. Her early life was spent in Escanaba where she graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Escanaba before attending Miss Brown’s College in Milwaukee. On September 25, 1948 she was united in marriage to Harry Wait in Escanaba, MI. Harry passed away March 6, 1984. On September 14, 1996 she married Robert Fisher at St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove. Robert passed away August 18, 2012.
Edna has resided in Union Grove since 1972. She had worked as a secretary at Southern Colony for many years. She was a member of St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church. Enda loved to travel and had been on various trips seeing the world. She also was an avid FOX News watcher. But, more than anything, she loved spending time with her family.
Edna is survived by her children: Gary Wait of Union Grove, Harry Wait of Union Grove and Mary Jo (Mark) Szczerba of Kansasville, grandchildren: Mark (Fiance Kim Sullivan) Szczerba, Nicole (Scott Barney) Szczerba and Erin (Eric) Saxton, great-grandchildren: Shianne, Trev, Brooke, Mark and Mylee Szczerba. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Ramspeck, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by both husbands and her aunt Edna (George) Neuschwanger.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., at the Funeral home. Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m., at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.
