Edna Mae Storey Nee: Johnson

October 28, 1928—May 2, 2020
RACINE—Edna Mae Storey, age 91, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. Edna was born in St. Louis, MO on October 28, 1928, daughter of the late Clem and Vera Johnson.
On Oct 14, 1944 in Mariana, Arkansas Edna was united in marriage to the love of her life, Cletus Wesley Storey. They were married for 61 years and raised five children, before Cletus preceded her in death on June 2, 2006. In her spare time, Edna enjoyed cooking, bingo, testing her luck at the casinos, and gardening was her passion. Above all, she loved her time with her family.
Edna will be dearly missed by her children, Christine (David) Hamilton of Ladysmith, Richard (Barbara) Storey of Racine, Gary (Cindy) Storey of Bruce, WI., Phyllis Lorenzini of Florida; 13 grandchildren, and 36 Great/ Great, Great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law ,sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Edna was also preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and William Schimmel.
A Celebration of Edna’s Life to be held at a future date. Please see the funeral home website for a further details. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.
The family extends a special thank you to Ascension Hospital, Doctors, Nurses, CNA’s, Hospice, and wound care for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
