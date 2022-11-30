 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edna Mae Fletcher

Edna Mae Fletcher

March 19, 1934 – Nov. 22, 2022

RACINE—Edna Mae (nee: Anderson) Fletcher, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Surviving are her beloved daughter, Marion D. Fletcher; special son, Terrance (Tameka) Fletcher; grandchildren: Robyn D. Fletcher, Nakisha N. Fletcher, Zachary M. Fletcher and Christy McGee, great-grandchildren: Ahman and Az-Zhir Fletcher; sister, Velma Smoth; niece; Edna “Sister” Depenza; special cousin, Edna Pearl Guyse; special family friend, Quincy Cannon; God-Daughter, Vicki Smith; and other relatives, church family and friends. In addition to her parents, Edna was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Robert Sr., and three beloved sons: Robert Jr., Larry, and Michael Fletcher.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held at Greater Mount Eagle Missionary Baptist Church at 929 State Street in Racine, Wisconsin on Friday, December 2, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am till 11:00 am. Service will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

