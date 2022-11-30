Edna Mae Fletcher

Surviving are her beloved daughter, Marion D. Fletcher; special son, Terrance (Tameka) Fletcher; grandchildren: Robyn D. Fletcher, Nakisha N. Fletcher, Zachary M. Fletcher and Christy McGee, great-grandchildren: Ahman and Az-Zhir Fletcher; sister, Velma Smoth; niece; Edna “Sister” Depenza; special cousin, Edna Pearl Guyse; special family friend, Quincy Cannon; God-Daughter, Vicki Smith; and other relatives, church family and friends. In addition to her parents, Edna was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Robert Sr., and three beloved sons: Robert Jr., Larry, and Michael Fletcher.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held at Greater Mount Eagle Missionary Baptist Church at 929 State Street in Racine, Wisconsin on Friday, December 2, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am till 11:00 am. Service will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.