Edna Mae Dearborn

Aug. 11, 1927 - Jan. 28, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT - Edna Mae Dearborn died January 28, 2023.

She was born August 11, 1927 in Milton, WI, daughter of Lela M. (nee Pinter) and Paul M. Loofboro.

Her first fourteen years were spent in Reedsburg, WI. The family moved to Milwaukee in 1942. She graduated High School from Washington High in 1945. After high school, Edna attended UW Madison, Milton College, UW Waukesha, and UW Parkside, where she graduated from.

Edna retired as an English teacher from Racine Unified Schools in 1990. Her life-long loves were her family, children, and grandchildren. She also loved singing, ice skating, reading and so much more.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen B. Dearborn in 2003 after 56 years of marriage.

Survivors are her children, Daniel (Linda), David (Becky); her three grandchildren: Darcy, Allen, Cody Robin and great-grandchildren: Tanner and Cameron plus many other friends and relatives with a special place in her heart for Diane Thomas, Mary Totero, and Chris Jorgenson.

A private service has taken place.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000