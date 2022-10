RACINE—Edna E. Vargas, passed away in the Ridgewood Care Center on Sunday, September 27, 2022. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to that, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.