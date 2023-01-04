July 5, 1925—Dec. 29, 2022

RACINE—Edna E. Roberts, 97, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Lakeshore at Siena.

Edna was born in Chicago on July 5, 1925, to the late Robert and Elsa (nee: Ahrens) Walters.

She was united in marriage to LeRoy Roberts on June 14, 1947, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Sadly, he passed away in 2016.

Edna was employed with St. Luke’s Hospital as a phlebotomist and selflessly volunteered many hours at Racine Lutheran High School, RLHS Thrift Shop and St. John’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed swimming, water skiing, fishing, kayaking, snowmobiling and playing basketball. Edna appreciated the time spent on Whitewater Lake with family and friends.

She is survived by her five children: Julie (Roy) Hagen, Janice (James) Fleming, James (Faye) Roberts, John (Amy) Roberts, and Jeffrey (Anita) Roberts; her 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Lydia (Harvey) Erickson; her sisters-in-law: Darlene Walters and Alice Walters and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Edna was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Carlie JoyAnn Hagen and her brothers and sisters: Richard, Doris, Mildred, Robert, William, Edwin and Arthur.

Funeral Services for Edna will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., Racine, WI 53402. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Internment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Racine Lutheran High School have been suggested.

