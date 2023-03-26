Feb. 12, 1937—Mar. 18, 2023

BURLINGTON—Edmund “Eddie” J. Impens, 86, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at his home. Born in Chicago, Illinois on February 12, 1937, he was the son of Francis and Grace (nee McElhone) Impens. He attended St. Hilary Grade School in Chicago, St. Mary Grade School, and St. Mary High School in Burlington. After graduation, he attended Loras College in Dubuque, IA. Eddie served two years in the Navy as a Radar Man 3rd class during the Mediterranean Crisis.

On October 29, 1960 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in New Munster, he was united in marriage to Patricia Dejeski. Following their marriage, they moved into a home he built on Bohner’s Lake, where they resided until 1999. In 2000, they moved to their current home on Browns Lake.

Eddie has worked his entire adult life in the retail lumber industry beginning at Dardis Lumber. On April 1, 1988, he fulfilled his dream of owning his own business with the help of his two sons. As time went on, he established Wednesday noon lunches cooked by Ed, bringing together employees, contractors, and sales reps to share the latest materials in the building industry.

He was a member of the Rotary Club, Browns Lake Yacht Club, Liars Club, and Browns Lake Sanitary District. Eddie was a man with many hobbies. Eddie especially liked fishing in Canada and North Dakota, it’s unclear if it was the fishing or the good company that he liked most. Another passion Ed had was judging Sunday Browns Lake Yacht Club races. He took such pride in setting the perfect course for the sailors. In his early years he thoroughly enjoyed golfing in the Browns Lake Golf League as well as bowling weekly on the Lois Tire Shop Team. Eddie was an avid sports fan especially his Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badger football teams. Eddie enjoyed traveling. Especially his many houseboat trips with friends where he was known as Captain Peter. One of his most memorable trips was the houseboat trip in France. What Eddie is most known for is his ability to make you laugh with his abundance of jokes especially his favorites “Ole and Lena”.

Ed’s number one passion and greatest accomplishment was his family. He loved spending time with his family, but what brought him most joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He almost never missed a sporting event and was always the first to congratulate and celebrate with all their successes. They were his pride and joy.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Pat; children: Melissa Impens, Christopher Impens, Paula (Michael) Antlfinger and Craig (Lisa) Impens; grandchildren: Olivia, Emma and Grace Antlfinger and Tai and Chase Impens; and sister, Nancy Rausch. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Frank Impens and brother-in-law, Joseph Rausch.

Memorials suggested to Catholic Central High School or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Paul Weber for all his years of caring for Ed. He was not only a great physician but became a wonderful friend. A thank you also to Aurora at Home Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held NEXT Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 2PM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Full Military Honors will take place immediately following Mass. Relatives and friends may visit with the family NEXT Saturday, April 1st from 10AM until 1PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

