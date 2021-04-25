 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edmund 'Ed' Roeckl
0 comments

Edmund 'Ed' Roeckl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Edmund "Ed" Roeckl

MOUNT PLEASANT - Edmund "Ed" Roeckl, 94, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. To view Ed's full obituary with service information and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News