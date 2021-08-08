 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edmund A. Weaver, Jr.
0 Comments

Edmund A. Weaver, Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Edmund A. Weaver Jr., 82, passed away at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. His memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home that day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

262-552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 26

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News