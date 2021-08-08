Edmund A. Weaver Jr., 82, passed away at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. His memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home that day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.