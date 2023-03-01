Born to Edward Meger Sr. and Alma Meger. Trudy enjoyed growing up near North Beach and had many adventures with her brother and friends. She loved her family, her friends, her pets, and gardening. Trudy traveled to Europe and around the U.S. with her family. Trudy lost her husband, Lee Jurgens, on February 7, 2023, after many years of caregiving while he was ill. She taught us that “Love endures all.”