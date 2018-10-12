Try 1 month for 99¢
Edith R. DeRose Nee: Phillips
Meredith

April 24, 1918—October 1, 2018

THE VILLAGES, FL (Formerly of Racine)—On October 1, 2018 Edith DeRose passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in the Villages Florida.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, Saturday, October 13, 2018, 10:30 A.M. with Reverend Ricardo Martin officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday prior to the Mass 9:00 A.M. until 10:15 A.M. A Vittoria service will be held at 10:15AM. Memorials to the Autism Society of Wisconsin have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

