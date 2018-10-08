Try 1 month for 99¢
Edith R. DeRose Nee: Phillips
Meredith

April 24, 1918—October 1, 2018

THE VILLAGES, FL (Formerly of Racine)—On October 1, 2018 Edith DeRose passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in the Villages Florida.

Born April 24, 1918; Edith lived 100 beautiful years. She will forever be remembered as the beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be dearly missed. Edith graduated from Horlick High school class of 1936. She was employed by Massey Ferguson for 30 years. Edith and her husband Louie owned the DeRose bar, Edith cooked, served and delighted patrons for over 50 years, Edith served her last fish fry in 2006 at the age of 88 years old. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Vittoria Colonna Women’s Club. She truly loved socializing with her family and friends. Surviving are her daughter Eileen(Michael) Schoene of The Villages, FL; Granddaughters, Lisa Edwards and Michelle (Terry) Cowgill; Great-Grandchildren, Elizabeth Edwards, Sarah Edwards, Michael Edwards, Grace Cowgill, Jonah Cowgill, James Edwards and Sophia Cowgill; nieces, nephews; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Louis DeRose, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Peter (Josephine)Phillips, John (Marion) Phillips, Frank (Kathleen) Phillips, Emily (Casper) Menes, and Helen (Louis) Fucilla. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, Saturday, October 13, 2018, 10:30 A.M. with Reverend Ricardo Martin officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday prior to the Mass 9:00 A.M. until 10:15 A.M. Memorials to the Autism Society of Wisconsin have been suggested.

