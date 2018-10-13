Edith Miller

November 19, 1925—October 10, 2018
RACINE—Edith (nee: Hansen) Miller, 92, passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Ridgewood Care Center.
She was a lifelong resident of Racine, born on November 19, 1925, the daughter of the late H. Alfred and Myrtle (nee: Christensen) Hansen. Edith had been employed at Oster Manufacturing. She was an active member of Salvation Army Church for many years. Edith loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughters, Dorothy Parks, and Judy (Jim) Olsen all of Racine; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, brother, Ron (Nina) Hansen, and sister, Marge Johnson. She is further survived by other numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Edith was preceded in death by her son, David Miller; sisters, Shirley (Sam) Gascoigne, and Lois (Richard) Johnson, brothers, Lawrence and Dick Hansen, sister-in-law, Verna Hansen, and brother-in-law, Lee Johnson.
Funeral services for Edith will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 12 noon. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Edith will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.
For those wishing to remember Edith in a special way may make donations to the local Salvation Army, 1901 Washington Ave, Racine, WI.
Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
262-632-4479
