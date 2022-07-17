Nov. 24, 1935—July 13, 2022

BURLINGTON—Edith M. Thibedeau, 86, of Burlington, found Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, surrounded by loving family.

Born in Abbotsford, WI, on November 24, 1935, she was the daughter of Glynn and Gertrude (nee Vincent) Tisdale. Her early life was spent in Eau Claire, where she graduated from Eau Claire High School. On March 2, 1957, in Chippewa Falls, she was united in marriage to Gerald Thibedeau. Following their marriage, they moved to San Diego, CA, while Gerald was in the Navy, before making Burlington their home in 1960.

Edith worked as a bookkeeper for 30 years at Master Mechanic Inc. and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family watching her grandkids play sports, celebrating holidays, and always asking for “one more” marshmallow Peep. She enjoyed Sunday afternoon football, cheering for the Packers, traveling, and showing off her luck while visiting casinos.

Edith is survived by her husband, Gerald; children: Susan (Solano Coilan)Thibedeau-Coilan, Dennis (Dawn) Thibedeau, Julie (John) Wiemer and Brad Thibedeau; grandchildren: Amanda Henschel, Zoe (Joey) Coilan, Ryan Thibedeau, Jacob Thibedeau, JJ Wiemer, Lauren Moll, Tyler Wiemer, Austin Wiemer, Dakota Thibedeau and Nathan Thibedeau; and great-grandchildren: Jaxon Moll and Daisy Thibedeau. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glynn and Gertrude Tisdale; and siblings: Arlene Belmore, Gerald Tisdale, Ronald Tisdale; and her twin sister, Ardith Anderson.

The family would like to thank the Aurora at Home Hospice team and Home Helpers for their outstanding care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burlington Catholic School.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 22, at 12:00 PM at St. Mary Catholic Church. A visiting time will be held after Mass. Private Burial will take place at a future date.

