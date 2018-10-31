Try 1 month for 99¢
Edith F. Buhler (Nee: Mazzei)

March 30, 1933—October 28, 2018

RACINE—Surrounded by her loving family, Edith F. Buhler, age 85, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018 at her residence.

She was born in Racine, March 30, 1933, daughter of the late Frank and Antoinetta (Nee: Cuconato) Mazzei.

Edith was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1951”. On September 3, 1955 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church she was united in marriage to David C. Buhler. She was an excellent tennis player, cook and homemaker. For many years Edith participated in fundraising events for St. Catherine’s High School, HALO, and the Racine Zoo. Most of all, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished time spent with her family.

She will be dearly missed by David, her loving husband of sixty-three years; her children, David Buhler Jr. of Racine, Gretchen Buhler Ventura of Wayzata, MN, Mary Buhler of Chicago, IL, James (Diana) Buhler of Wilmette, IL; her grandchildren, Alexander (Mary) Oser, Andrew Hibben, Kathryn Buhler Rosinski, Samuel Buhler, Jack Hibben, Nicholas Buhler, Mazie Ventura; her great-grandson, Henry Oser; sister, Rose Hagman (the late Lawrence) of Racine; sister-in-law, Virginia Buhler (the late Allen); nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph (Rita) Mazzei, sister, Aurora (Peter) Volpendesa; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Barbara (James) Murray, and 2nd Lt. James Buhler.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 3, 2018, 12:00 p.m. at Siena Center Chapel, 5635 Erie Street, with Rev. Richard J. Molter officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at Siena Center Chapel from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

A special thank you to Edith’s caregiver, Saulute Aleksaitiene for her loving and compassionate care.

