Eddie Mae Peet (nee: Hilliard)

May 22, 1941 – Nov. 22, 2021

RACINE—Eddie Mae Peet, age 80, passed away on Monday November 22, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Eddie was born in Ecru, MS on May 22, 1941, daughter of the late Tommie and Ethel (nee: Hooper) Hilliard.

With her family Eddie moved to Racine in the 1950’s. It was here that she met the love the life, Ocie B. Peet, Sr. and on October 5, 1958, the were united in marriage. Together, they raised five children and shared 63 years. She was a member of Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene. Eddie was employed as a Dietician at the Siena Center for eight years and four years at the DeKoven Foundation. In her spare time, she enjoyed her flower gardening even artificial flowers, rummage sales, volunteering at school and memberships in various Women’s Clubs. Eddie will be remembered for her great spirit, her ability to socialize with people of all ages and her great love and devotion to her family.

Eddie will be dearly missed by her husband, Ocie; children: Mary J. Peet, Linda D. Peet, Ocie Peet, Jr., John (Patricia) Peet, James (Marilyn) Peet; grandchildren: Toni Peet-Vaughn, Tamika Snow, Murl (Jazmen) Monroe, Jr., Eddie (Deanna) Monroe, Tierra Peet, Tiffany Peet, Vontel Lewis, Javante Peet, Ashley Peet, Darius Peet, Marquell Brown, Fatima Wakefield; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren who loved her; sister, Savannah (Ervin) Windham of Heidelberg, MS; Cleveland and Mary Cornelius of Racine; dear cousin Patricia Chones-Martin of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jewel Samson, Raymond Hilliard, Harvey Hilliard, Javiel Hilliard; grandsons, Joaunie N. Peet, Lavelle Monroe; and lifelong friends, Martha Suggs, Dorothy Martin, Nellie Judon, and Callie T. Tatum.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, 12:00 p.m. noon at Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene, 2100 Taylor Ave., with Rev. Kory Heal officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Froedtert South, especially the ladies at Infusion for their loving and compassionate care.

