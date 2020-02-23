Eddie L. Davidson
Eddie L. Davidson, age 46, passed away February 3, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, February 28, 2020, 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

