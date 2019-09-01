{{featured_button_text}}
Eddie "Bug" Booker, Jr.

RACINE—Eddie “Bug” Booker, Jr. was born to eternal life on August 26, 2019.

Services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, 4:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 2:00pm until the time of the service. Please see the Funeral Home website for full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

