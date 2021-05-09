Ed was born on March 19, 1927, to John and Barbara (nee: Waldkirch) Roeckl in the Town of Saukville. Ed was united in marriage to Esther Kolbach on May 7, 1949, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Port Washington. They had three daughters. Ed worked 40 years at Emerson Electric in Cedarburg and was a quality control supervisor. He and his wife, Esther, have been members of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine for 23 years. Ed also was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the card club at St. Lucy’s for several years. Ed and his wife were competitive ballroom dancers for 10 years, which took them to Milwaukee, San Francisco, California; and Florida.