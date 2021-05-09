March 19, 1927—April 20, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT — Ed Roeckl, 94, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Ed was born on March 19, 1927, to John and Barbara (nee: Waldkirch) Roeckl in the Town of Saukville. Ed was united in marriage to Esther Kolbach on May 7, 1949, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Port Washington. They had three daughters. Ed worked 40 years at Emerson Electric in Cedarburg and was a quality control supervisor. He and his wife, Esther, have been members of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine for 23 years. Ed also was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the card club at St. Lucy’s for several years. Ed and his wife were competitive ballroom dancers for 10 years, which took them to Milwaukee, San Francisco, California; and Florida.
Left to lovingly remember Ed are his wife, Esther; two daughters: Betty (John) Nelander of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Carol (Ken) Grebe of New Berlin, Wisconsin; three grandchildren: Jennifer (Drew) Berman, Lauren (Eric Vogt) Grebe, and David (Ashley) Grebe, and four great-grandsons: Jack, Chase, Luke, and Cole; as well as other relatives and friends.
Ed is predeceased by his daughter, Delores Roeckl.
A celebration of Ed’s life was held at the Wilson Funeral Home on an earlier date. Interment followed at Holy Cross Cemetery on Highway 32 in Racine. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
