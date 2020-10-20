 Skip to main content
Earnestine Langdon
5/15/1957—10/7/2020

RACINE—Age 63. Peacefully passed away on October 7, 2020.

Combined Services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue. Visitation from 10 AM -12 PM. Celebration of Life at 12 PM.

Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI.

