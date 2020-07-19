Earlie Mae Briscoe (Nee: Martin)

RACINE – Earlie Mae (nee: Martin) Briscoe, age 78, answered The Call of her Loving Savior on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence in Racine, WI. The Celebration of Her Life will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.