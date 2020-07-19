Earlie Mae Briscoe (Nee: Martin)

RACINE – Earlie Mae (nee: Martin) Briscoe, age 78, answered The Call of her Loving Savior on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence in Racine, WI. The Celebration of Her Life will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Please see the funeral home website for her full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
To plant a tree in memory of Earlie Briscoe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
