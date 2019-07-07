April 5, 1953 – June 29, 2019
RACINE – Earlene Sims, age 66, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
A true people person, Earlene always had an “open door” policy at her home. She helped countless people get back on their feet in their time of need. She enjoyed hosting gatherings at her home; cooking – trying new recipes she had watched on cooking shows; and was known for her fingernail fashion. Above all, Earlene loved spending time with her entire family.
Surviving are her children, Earline “Wendy” Sims, Fredrick Lamar Sims and Kizzy Sims; grandchildren, Jeremiah Sims, Terra White, Terrell White and Terrivia Sims; 2 great-grandchildren, Ka’Liyah Snow and Ka’Varrionta Rhinehouse; sister, Minnie Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Willie Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Viewing will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.