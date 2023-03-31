Aug. 28, 1934—Mar. 26, 2023

Earlene Ellen (Jornt) Girman, was born to Eternal Life surrounded by her children in her home on March 26th at the age of 88. Earlene was the Owner and Administrator of Racine’s Children’s Land of Learning Inc. Her life-long commitment to improving the experience of young children and civic leadership have earned her the respect and admiration of many. She was often recognized throughout the community by former students by her bright hats and joyful smile.

Earlene was born August 28, 1934 at St. Catherine’s Hospital, where she shared that infant nursery with future husband, Mark Girman.

Memorial services honoring Earlene’s life will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church 4816-7th Avenue. Inurnment will be held privately. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In honor of her memory, memorials can be made to the Kenosha Literacy Council, https://www.kenoshalit.org/ St. Jude Children’s Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/, or Carthage College, https://www.carthage.edu/.

Complete information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101