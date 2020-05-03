Earl O. Edwards

July 6, 1926 – April 30, 2020
Racine – Earl O’Neal Edwards, age 93; beloved husband of the late Willie Lee (nee: Johnson) Edwards; loving father of Ernestine Banks, James (Debbie) Edwards, Regina (Tarlochan) Rangi, Lolisa (Paul) Young & Charmane March and the late Mary, Roy & Bobby Edwards; dear father-in-law of Julie Edwards & Amy DeCaire-Edwards; passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Services celebrating Earl’s life will be held once it is safe for our family and friends to gather. Services will eventually be held in Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3303 Nicholson Road in Franksville. The Rev. Willie Scott will officiate. In memory of Earl, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, PLEASE CONTINUE TO VISIT
THE FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE FOR CONFIRMED SERVICE DATE & TIME.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
