Earl K. Smith

September 8, 1927—December 21, 2018
RACINE – Earl K. “Tiny” Smith, 91, passed away at home surrounded by his family, on Friday, December 21, 2018.
Tiny was born in Rockford, IL on September 8, 1927 to Lester and Marion Smith. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On February 2, 1952, Tiny married the love of his life, Kitty, the former Katherine L. White. She preceded him in death on January 18, 1989. He was a painter by trade and his passion was his Lincolns. Tiny loved life; loved everybody, and especially loved his family.
Survivors include his daughters, Julie (Bobby Zold) Kennedy, Diane (Daryl) Arendt and Sandy (Dave Meyers) Noyes; sons, Steve (Connie) Smith and Kenny (Julie) Smith; grandchildren, Shane Kennedy, Danielle Kennedy, Ryan Smith, Adam Smith, Krystal Arendt, Jacob Smith, Ericka Arendt, Raven Akers, Paytan Noyes, Pierce Meyers, Mick Stitch, Nick Stitch and Shantelle Kennedy; twenty great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; and his sisters, Margaret Salerno, Janet Claybrook and Marlene Hayes. Tiny is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kitty and his brother, James Smith.
Funeral services for Tiny will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to his caregivers over the years, Dan Boudreau, Barb Short, Kim Cristman, and a special thanks to Barb Rigden. Thanks for being there over the years.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
