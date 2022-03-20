Earl H. Born, Jr.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, for visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00, officiated by Rev. Mark Doidge and Rev. Laura Fladten.

Earl’s loving wife, Judy, passed away during the early phase of COVID and the family was unable to have a proper memorial for her. This gathering will be a joint Celebration of Life for both Earl and Judy. The family kindly requests that face masks be worn for both the visitation and service to protect the medically vulnerable among us. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.