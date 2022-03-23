April 15, 1932—March 11, 2022

RACINE—Earl H. Born, Jr. passed away on March 11, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born on April 15, 1932 to Earl H. Born, Sr. and Mildred (Hanson) Born. A lifelong resident of Racine, Earl was passionate about sports. He was an accomplished slow-pitch softball player and bowler, avid golfer and fisherman. In 1998 Earl was inducted into the Racine Bowl Assoc. Hall of Fame. His two favorite places to vacation were northern Wisconsin and Las Vegas.

Earl was employed by J.I. Case for 37 1/2 years. He was a hard worker, always providing for his family, even working several part-time jobs during union strikes. After retirement from Case, he never felt comfortable just sitting around. That was when he found his dream job at South Hills Country Club, assisting golfers for the next 17 years.

On September 22, 1956, Earl and Judith Luxem were married at Holy Communion Lutheran Church. They were together until her sudden death on May 14, 2020.

Earl is survived by his son David Born; daughter and son-in-law Susan (Ed) McCrickard; daughter Sally McReynolds (Paul Schatzman); son-in-law Frank Bisotti; grandson Jacob McReynolds; granddaughter Jenna McReynolds; family and friends too numerous to mention. He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy and daughter, Sandy.

The family would like to thank People Care for assisting him at home. Thank you to the staff at Parkview Gardens Memory Care for making his last few months dignified and comfortable.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, for visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00, officiated by Rev. Mark Doidge and Rev. Laura Fladten. Earl’s loving wife, Judy, passed away during the early phase of Covid and the family was unable to have a proper memorial for her. This gathering will be a joint Celebration of Life for both Earl and Judy. The family kindly requests that face masks be worn for both the visitation and service to protect the medically vulnerable among us.

Suggested donations to Big Sisters of Greater Racine, Holy Communion Church Food Pantry, a charity of your choice or create your own random act of kindness.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Mount Pleasant, WI 552-9000