Try 1 month for 99¢
Earl C. Burgan

MT. PLEASANT – Earl C. Burgan, 92, passed away at Bay Harbor Assisted Living on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

Funeral services are planned to be held in St. Lucy Catholic Church at 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 3, 2018. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s newspaper. Online guestbook at www.dreager-langendorf.com.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Earl C. Burgan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments