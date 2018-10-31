February 28, 1926—October 25, 2018
MT. PLEASANT – Earl C. Burgan, 92, passed away at Bay Harbor Assisted Living on Thursday, October 25, 2018.
He was born in Chicago on February 28, 1926 but was a Racine area resident for most of his life. Earl was a proud Navy veteran who served in the South Pacific during WWII.
On April 10, 1948 he was married in St. Edward’s Catholic Church to Shirley M. Tennessen.
Earl graduated from Marquette University in 1952 and went on to enjoy a successful career at M&I Bank spanning 31 years retiring in 1985 as a Sr. Vice-President and Director. His involvement with the community includes serving as the Director of Kiwanis of Greater Racine; Director of the Catholic Education Committee of Racine; Director and Treasurer of the Salvation Army and Racine Visiting Nurses.
He was a member of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce and the Downtown Racine Association. In his free time Earl enjoyed fishing and playing golf, but mostly loved to spend time with his family and would often say “Didn’t we have a wonderful time?”
Earl is survived by his beloved wife of over 70 years, Shirley M. Burgan; their children, Annette (Robert) Vobora of Decorah, Iowa, Ray (Ellen) Burgan of Rhinelander, John (Linda) Burgan of Grafton, and Paul (Donna) Burgan of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Adam, Nick, Jamie, Christopher, Josh, Rachel, Lucas, Matthew, Kyle and Shawn; great-grandchildren, Micah, Daniel, Elliot and Amy; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Annette Burgan, and his step-mother, Frieda Burgan.
Funeral services will be held in St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Avenue) at 12:00pm on Saturday, November 3, 2018.
Visitation will be from 11:00am – 12:00pm. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.
Earl’s family encourages memorials to either St. Lucy’s Church, or Wisconsin Parkinson Association. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com
The family wishes to thank Bay Harbor Assisted Living, Seasons Hospice and Grace Hospice for the excellent, loving care they provided to Earl.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.