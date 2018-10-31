Try 1 month for 99¢
Earl C. Burgan

February 28, 1926—October 25, 2018

MT. PLEASANT – Earl C. Burgan, 92, passed away at Bay Harbor Assisted Living on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

He was born in Chicago on February 28, 1926 but was a Racine area resident for most of his life. Earl was a proud Navy veteran who served in the South Pacific during WWII.

On April 10, 1948 he was married in St. Edward’s Catholic Church to Shirley M. Tennessen.

Earl graduated from Marquette University in 1952 and went on to enjoy a successful career at M&I Bank spanning 31 years retiring in 1985 as a Sr. Vice-President and Director. His involvement with the community includes serving as the Director of Kiwanis of Greater Racine; Director of the Catholic Education Committee of Racine; Director and Treasurer of the Salvation Army and Racine Visiting Nurses.

He was a member of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce and the Downtown Racine Association. In his free time Earl enjoyed fishing and playing golf, but mostly loved to spend time with his family and would often say “Didn’t we have a wonderful time?”

Earl is survived by his beloved wife of over 70 years, Shirley M. Burgan; their children, Annette (Robert) Vobora of Decorah, Iowa, Ray (Ellen) Burgan of Rhinelander, John (Linda) Burgan of Grafton, and Paul (Donna) Burgan of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Adam, Nick, Jamie, Christopher, Josh, Rachel, Lucas, Matthew, Kyle and Shawn; great-grandchildren, Micah, Daniel, Elliot and Amy; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Annette Burgan, and his step-mother, Frieda Burgan.

Funeral services will be held in St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Avenue) at 12:00pm on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

Visitation will be from 11:00am – 12:00pm. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.

Earl’s family encourages memorials to either St. Lucy’s Church, or Wisconsin Parkinson Association. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com

The family wishes to thank Bay Harbor Assisted Living, Seasons Hospice and Grace Hospice for the excellent, loving care they provided to Earl.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

